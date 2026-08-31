Three people have confirmed anthrax samples in Lovech

Three people have confirmed anthrax samples after a primary outbreak of the disease was identified in a livestock farm with 205 cattle in the Lovech village of Stefanovo. This was reported by the Regional Health Inspectorate in Lovech.

A total of 21 people have been identified as contacts. Of those with confirmed samples, three are family members and one worker, BTA correspondent in Lovech Daniela Balabanova reported.

Employees of the Regional Directorate for Food Safety in Lovech and police officers have provided a consultation with an infectious disease specialist in Pleven for the remaining contact persons.

The Director of the Regional Directorate for Food Safety in Lovech, Dr. Tihomira Vacova, announced that the laboratory test confirmed anthrax in a cow from a livestock facility in Stefanovo. The carcass was cut up and stored in a separate freezer.

According to the owner, the animal was slaughtered after he noticed a change in its general health while grazing on August 16. The meat was transported in his vehicle. The owner denies giving away, selling or distributing meat from the animal, Dr. Vacova added.

All 205 cattle from the affected farm have been vaccinated. The anthrax vaccination also included 181 sheep raised in 3 livestock farms in the settlement.