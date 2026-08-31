Ivan Hristanov: Over the past 35 years, we have elected a few rigged presidents

We will announce our candidate for vice president within a week. This was said in the show "Face to Face" on BTV by the co-chairman of "Unity" and former acting Minister of Agriculture Ivan Hristanov, who is running for president.

In a survey conducted by since the beginning of August, I am second in trust and there is no way I can fail to meet people's expectations, said Hristanov in response to a question about what motivated him to run for head of state. And he added: "There must be a state that works for the people and there must be justice".

He also commented on the case of his campaign with the billboards with the message "The President of the People", as well as the claims that it costs about 500,000 euros.

I am probably one of the most verified presidential candidates in this competition, I have also been verified by the KPKONPI. My property declaration has been public since 2021. There are no doubts regarding my income. I finance a large part of my campaign personally, donors help with the rest, the presidential candidate pointed out, explaining that the campaign with the billboards costs 48,000 euros.

Asked how he sees the image of his voter, Ivan Hristanov noted: "I see him as the woman who enters the store and is shocked by the prices; the person who expects the mine to close and be left without a job; the family that intends to emigrate. These are the people who want a state within a state and justice".

In response to a question about the intention of former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov to join the presidential race, Hristanov commented: "The good news is that there are strong candidates, because over the past 35 years we have elected a few biased presidents. We need strong candidates, because only strong candidates can produce a good president".

The battle is obviously not a foregone conclusion. The data we have show that there will be a very contested battle and our place in it is worthy. Neither the runoff nor after the runoff is certain, the presidential candidate emphasized.

In response to a question about his positions regarding Bulgaria's foreign policy, he said: "In terms of foreign policy, the most important thing is not to fall into isolation. Regarding the conflict in the Middle East, the thesis that there is genocide by Israel against the Palestinians is increasingly coming to the fore. Regarding the war in Ukraine, the most important thing is to achieve peace. Obviously, it will be achieved with the mediation of the USA, Great Britain, France and Germany. Our goal should be to achieve a lasting and just peace. Regarding aid to Ukraine - we cannot refuse humanitarian aid, but regarding what military aid should be provided, the decision must be made by parliament, also with a view to national security.