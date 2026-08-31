President Iliana Yotova thanks the BSP for the support for her candidacy for a new term as head of state. In a letter to the socialists, Yotova writes that the trust they have voted for her is an important political act, but also a personal responsibility. She recalls her common path with the BSP, the years of failures, difficult decisions, disputes and hopes.

She adds that she believes that a person can be truly independent - only when he is honest. More information about the other candidates for the post is expected this week. Among the main ones is expected to be the tandem of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, whose candidacy for „Dondukov" 2 will most likely be announced tomorrow.