Three injured after accident in Targovishte

Three injured people were admitted to the hospital in Targovishte after an accident that occurred this evening on the city's ring road at the junction for the village of Liliak.

This was reported by BTA, citing the spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs (RD MI) Ani Krasteva.

The signal for the incident was received at around 8:40 p.m.

Three cars were involved in the accident.

Traffic in the area has not been suspended, and is being regulated by teams from the "Traffic Police" sector and the Targovishte Regional Directorate.

The police are calling on drivers to drive at a reasonable speed while the scene of the accident is being inspected.