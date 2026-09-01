Last August was among the warmest in our country since 1930

The month of August 2026 in Bulgaria is among the warmest and driest August months since 1930, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology announced. The average monthly air temperature for the country is about one and a half degrees higher than that in August 2025 and is the fourth warmest August since 1930, immediately after the record-breaking 2024, 2010 and 1950. The month is also the driest since 1988 and one of the driest Augusts to date.

The average monthly temperatures determined for the NIMH operational stations in populated areas are between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius and have a deviation from the monthly norm between minus 1.4 and plus 3.4 degrees. The highest measured temperature is 40.5 degrees on August 21 in the village of Novachene, Pleven region. The lowest minimum temperature at a station in a settlement was 4.5 degrees in Samokov on August 16, and the lowest temperature measured on a mountain peak was 0 degrees on Musala peak on August 15. In Sofia, the highest measured temperature was 35.6 degrees on August 21, and the lowest - 11.9 degrees on August 16.

The monthly precipitation amounts are between 0% (village Borima, Lovech region) and 87% (village Rozhen) of the climatic norm. The most abundant and massive precipitation amounts were measured on August 25, when the largest 24-hour amount was also recorded - 59.0 mm in the village of Sestrimo, Pazardzhik region. On this day, large amounts of precipitation were also registered in the districts of Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad and Smolyan. In Sofia, the monthly precipitation amount is 24.4 mm, which is 44% of the norm, and the maximum 24-hour precipitation is 19.6 mm on August 25.

A brief report on the weather over the past month is published at https://www.meteo.bg/bg/mesetsAnaliz, the NIMH also states.