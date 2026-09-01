Todor Dzhikov: We want clarity in determining markups. In no case do we want to impose ceilings

“We want clarity in determining markups. In no case do we want to impose ceilings, nor set prices, nor interfere with the pocket or profit of the business.“ This was stated in the program “Hello, Bulgaria” the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria” and Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture Todor Dzhikov.

Negotiations with large retail chains in the country continue, with Dzhikov expressing the expectation that the desired effect for the market will be achieved and real changes will become a fact by the New Year.

According to the MP, positive results are expected in two main areas. The first of them is ensuring full traceability throughout the supply chain.

„It must be clear what exactly is happening and where the markups are distributed from the producer to the retailer. This is one of the main mechanisms for reducing final prices. The more intermediaries there are in this chain, the more the markup itself is artificially increased”, commented Djikov. The second important step is to strengthen the position of Bulgarian producers.

„We are working to ensure that the chains have equal partners in the person of our producers, who offer sufficient quantity, assortment and quality of the production. In this way, the price reduction itself will start naturally from the beginning of the process”, emphasized the MP.

He recalled that the problem of unjustified price increases for food products has already been officially identified.

„At the beginning of the year, the Commission for the Protection of Competition issued a 114-page extremely serious report, which reported huge gaps in the market and serious markups”, concluded Todor Djikov.