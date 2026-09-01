Customs Agency reported record revenues of nearly 1 billion euros in August

The highest monthly revenues for the budget of nearly 1 billion euros were realized by the „Customs“ Agency in August 2026. This is shown by preliminary data on revenues from excise duties, VAT on imports and customs duties.

The record revenues in August come after the highest revenues were reported in June and July, not achieved for the respective months. In 2026, each of the summer months shows better results than the corresponding month in previous years, data show.

In August, the „Customs“ Agency achieved a result of 965.6 million euros – the highest monthly revenue in the history of the Agency. The achieved revenues are 211 million euros (28%) more than those collected in July and 372.2 million euros (62.7%) higher than those reported in August 2025.

For the period from January 1 to August 31, 2026, according to current data, the Customs Agency has collected 5,518.2 million euros, which is 839.0 million euros (17.9%) more than the same period in 2025.

89.7% of the realized growth from the beginning of the year to the present is due to the higher revenues in the last three and a half months - from the inauguration of the regular government and the change in the management of the Customs Agency in mid-May to the present.

For the period May 18 - As of August 31, 2026, EUR 2,583.7 million had been collected, EUR 752.9 million (41.1%) more than in the same period in 2025. The performance was better for all types of revenue, with the most significant in absolute terms being the growth in excise revenue, followed by VAT on imports and customs duties.

A positive trend has also been observed in the last three months to reduce the amount of outstanding excise tax liabilities, with the repaid liabilities for the previous period exceeding the established ones by EUR 3.5 million at the end of August.