A large fire broke out in warehouses and workshops in Svishtov

A large fire broke out in warehouses and production workshops in Svishtov, in the area of the former “Trade“, BTA reported. The fire engulfed premises rented by companies producing joinery and tombstones.

Three fire trucks from the Regional Service “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ were sent to the scene in Svishtov, as well as two water carriers of the municipality.

The fire destroyed two trucks owned by the joinery company, whose workshop was also affected by the fire.

At the scene of the incident are the mayor of Svishtov Gencho Genchev, the head of the local fire department, Eng. Svetlin Mihaylov, as well as representatives and employees of the companies whose premises were engulfed by the fire.

The fire is currently being extinguished, and the causes of its occurrence have not yet been established. The head of the fire department, Eng. Svetlin Mihaylov, stated that the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be clarified, and the police will take over the investigation.