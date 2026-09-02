A woman fell from a moving truck in Stara Zagora, another jumped out of it

Two young women were injured in an accident with a truck in Stara Zagora, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The incident dates back to September 1. At around 3:50 p.m., a 61-year-old man was driving a truck on the southeast arm of the road junction between Nikola Petkov Blvd. and I-5 Road. Two women, ages 19 and 23, were traveling in the truck's cabin. The police information does not make it clear why the two were in the vehicle and what their relationship was with the driver.

According to initial data, when making a right turn, the 19-year-old opened the front left door while the truck was still in motion. Then the 23-year-old woman fell out of the vehicle. The younger passenger also got out of the truck before it stopped.

After the incident, the driver took the two women to the Emergency Room in Stara Zagora. After examination and medical care, they were released. There is no danger to their lives.

The 61-year-old driver was tested for alcohol use. The test result was negative.