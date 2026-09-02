GERB: President Yotova should finally convene the National Security Council

After almost a month-long investigation into the attempted sabotage at the Leipzig airport, Germany has unequivocally revealed the truth about the attack, namely that behind the drone loaded with explosives is a Russian sabotage attempt. This is an attempt to do so against a country in the EU, our ally in NATO, our largest trade, political and economic ally. Against the backdrop of the numerous comments from a number of European leaders – NATO Secretary General, the President of the EC, Bulgaria is silent. It is silent about the fact that the Russian Federation and its agent actions are behind this and other alleged attacks against critical infrastructure in Germany. This was stated by Georg Georgiev, a GERB MP and former Foreign Minister.

„We ask what needs to happen for Bulgaria to show solidarity with its biggest partner - Germany? What is happening to security in our country, since Russia is capable of reaching even Germany? What does Bulgaria expect from its partners, since in critical moments like this we do not show solidarity with our allies?“, he emphasized.

According to him, this is not the first time that Bulgaria has not stated its position in the international debate regarding condemnable positions towards Russia: „What should we expect from now on, when the topics of sanctions are on the agenda again? For the first time, Germany, otherwise a restrained and reserved country in its reactions, is making such categorical requests for sanctions against the Russian Federation. The reactions will not be limited to political ones. They will inevitably be placed in the EU and then Bulgaria will have to say “for“ or “against“, or we will once again proceed to the derogation of shady oligarchs and dubious businessmen under the pretext that they are important for our national security.“

“Prime Minister Rumen Radev could not hide behind non-existent topics a while ago in the Council of Ministers, but say what Bulgaria thinks on the topic of security here and in Europe. The threats are visible, and the fact that our head is deep in the political sand will not save us when they come to us. To this day, we do not know whether Bulgaria is providing military assistance to Ukraine or not, we do not know whether there are planes at Bulgarian airports, whether we are part of the Coalition of the Willing or not“, Georgiev pointed out.

Hristo Gadzhev, for his part, stated: “In principle, an attempt to blow up a drone with explosives at a civilian airport is an attempted terrorist act against civilians. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs came out with a position a while ago that hybrid attacks are a bad thing, but without saying who is behind these attacks and why the tension in the EU is escalating. Separately, most countries that expressed their solidarity with Germany did so through their heads of state and government, and in our country - an anonymous position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.“

He drew attention to the fact that in the last 15 days alone this is not an isolated incident: “There is already talk of similar arsons in the territory of Italy, Slovakia, Poland, Estonia and Germany. Foreign media are also talking about something similar in Bulgaria. The president must finally convene the National Security Council so that the political forces can hear what the government has to say and what information the Bulgarian services have.“

“The real risks for Bulgaria and the escalation of tensions between Russia and NATO are a huge problem. At the very least, in order not to use the topic in the election campaign, it is appropriate to convene the National Security Council – this is the president's duty, and whether it will fulfill its duties under the Constitution or be in an election campaign remains to be seen“, he added.

The GERB MPs refused to comment on the topic of the presidential elections and whether the party will nominate its presidential candidate pair.