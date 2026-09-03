Andrey Gyurov: I am an athlete and I always enter a competition with the attitude to win

Candidate for head of state Andrey Gyurov stated on the air of the program “The Day Begins“ that he never had a goal or dream of holding the presidency.

He explicitly emphasized that he does not view the highest state institution as a field for personal ambition, but rather as a huge public responsibility.

Gyurov described himself as an ordinary working Bulgarian who has built a successful professional career entirely in the private sector and enjoys a wonderful family, which is why he does not accept his candidacy as the pursuit of a childhood dream, but as a duty to the country.

Andrey Gyurov shared that from his conversations with citizens after the work of the official cabinet, he felt two main trends – concern about the concentration of power in one hand and hope that the state can function differently.

He emphasized that the main goal of the caretaker government was complete openness to society.

In support of his words, Gyurov gave an example from a personal conversation: “A famous Bulgarian actress told me that during the caretaker government, for the first time, she stopped reading the news because she felt calm. It is this feeling of security that we want to return to Bulgarian citizens.“

Asked if he enters the campaign with a real ambition to win, he answered categorically: “I am an athlete and I always enter a competition with the attitude to win. All my meetings so far show a different “sociology“ – people really have hope for change.“

Gyurov was clear that his candidacy is not tied to political dependencies. He declared that he was not sent by anyone and does not owe anyone favors, and his only responsibility remains to the Bulgarian citizens. The candidate specified that he is not running away from his past and has many friends in the circles of “We Continue the Change“ (PP), but reminded that the presidential elections are majoritarian and personal principles are leading in them.

According to him, the decision not to nominate strictly party candidates in these elections is completely correct: “I do not negotiate with parties and party headquarters. Every day I talk with citizens and voters of these formations. They themselves say that this vote is not partisan or ideological and outside of party polemics they would stand behind me.“

In conclusion, Gyurov once again emphasized his independence and his ability to defend the national interest, rejecting the conduct of a conformist foreign policy. “I can tell the truth. It is not a question of always agreeing with the opinion of one or another country. It is important to defend a principled position that we can defend with arguments. I have never been a supporter of the “yes policy“ and I can say “no“ when something does not meet the interests of Bulgaria“, he concluded.“