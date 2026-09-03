Weather today, forecast for Thursday, September 3: Sun and rain alternate

Today will be mostly sunny. Around and in the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rainy cloudiness will develop. In many places, there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. There are also conditions for hail. In some places, mainly in Southwestern Bulgaria, the phenomena will be intense. The wind will be weak and moderate, in Western and Central Bulgaria - from the north-northwest, and in Eastern - from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 29° and 34°, in Sofia - around 29°.

On the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will prevail. Around and in the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rainy cloudiness will develop. Along the northern coast, it will rain, and in places it will thunder. A weak and moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be 25°-28°, the sea water temperature – 24°-26°. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains. Cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds will develop around and in the afternoon. In many places there will be short-term precipitation with thunderstorms. There are also conditions for hail. A moderate, in the highest parts to strong north-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 23°, at 2000 meters – about 16°.