About the illegal campsite on the Yovkovtsi dam: If the owner does not remove it, the authorities will do it

If the owner of the illegal campsite on the shore of the "Yovkovtsi" dam does not remove it voluntarily, it will have to be done forcibly with the assistance of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Veliko Tarnovo and the prosecutor's office. This was told to FOCUS by the regional governor Marin Bogomilov. He explained that a special commission will be formed next week, which will conduct an on-site inspection and will assess how to proceed.

"In connection with a distant ordinance, from 2000, Ordinance 3 of 10.10.2000 and in connection with an order of the director of the Basin Directorate of 5.06.2009, the "Yovkovtsi" dam is divided into three zones. This facility falls into Zone 2, where it is absolutely forbidden to place such movable facilities and campsites and caravans of any kind,“ the regional governor pointed out.

He also added that the complaint was sent to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry - Veliko Tarnovo.

The owner of the campsite is clear, as the FOCUS team learned that he lives in Veliko Tarnovo, but we were unable to contact him.

The danger, according to the regional governor, is great, as it could lead to damage to the drinking water, which is used by the majority of the residents of the region.