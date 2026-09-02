Zelensky: Russian skies will be de facto "closed"

Ukrainian attacks on targets on Russian territory are making the entire airspace over Russia dangerous. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of this in his evening address.

"Today we want to warn every airline that uses Russian airspace, every insurer, everyone who still uses key Russian airports: Russian skies are becoming very dangerous“, the Ukrainian head of state stressed. According to him, “there will be drones over Russia and this must be taken into account“ .

„Although the Russian authorities do not talk about it, the Russian sky will be de facto "closed": the war unleashed by Russia closes its sky", the Ukrainian leader noted, adding that "Ukraine does not pose a threat to civil aviation as such".

Zelensky: "We do not want innocent people to die"

„We in Ukraine do not want innocent people to die. That is why we are warning our partners", Zelensky continued. According to him, it is important that this information be heard by foreign ambassadors in Ukraine and in Moscow, as well as by airlines operating flights to airports in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other key Russian destinations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant institutions of Ukraine will provide full information to international structures, Zelensky said. “Civil aviation has no place among drones“, he summarized.

Putin's reaction

After Zelensky's address, shares of “Aeroflot“, according to data from the Moscow Stock Exchange, fell by 5.11% on the evening of September 1 - to a minimum of 30.36 rubles per share.

Vladimir Putin described Zelensky's words about closing the airspace over Russia as “a call for state terrorism“. "They ask for personal meetings, but there are no negotiations with terrorists. We will find a way to respond, we will find the tools for this," he stressed.

The British newspaper “Financial Times“ earlier reported that billionaire Elon Musk is ready to allow Ukraine to use drones equipped with the “Starlink“ system to strike targets on Russian territory. Musk stressed that this is “a political decision that must be made in the White House“, the information specifies.

Author: Ekaterina Venkina