MPs elect NHIF governor and deputy governor

The procedure for electing a governor and deputy governor of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is in its final stages. Today, MPs are choosing who will head the institution.

There are two candidates. Dr. Vladimir Daskalov is the proposal of “Progressive Bulgaria“. During his hearing a week ago, he presented his ideas for more efficient spending of health contributions.

According to the nomination of “We Continue the Change“ and former governor of the Health Fund, Stanimir Mihaylov, inefficient spending of funds is among the main reasons for the high co-payments by patients.

There is only one candidate for deputy governor – Zdravko Shushkov, nominated by “Progressive Bulgaria".