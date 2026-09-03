Registration for the presidential elections on October 25 continues

The registration of parties and coalitions for the presidential elections on October 25 continues. Seven candidates are clear so far. So far, none of the parliamentary forces has put forward their own candidacy.

Yesterday, the “Vazrazhdane“ submitted an application for their own candidate to the Central Election Commission.

This week it should also become clear who will stand next to President Iliana Yotova as a candidate for vice president. She has already received the support of the first force in the National Assembly - “Progressive Bulgaria“.

It is expected that “Democratic Bulgaria“ and “Continue the Change“ will officially support Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev. And GERB is still keeping quiet about its moves in the upcoming elections.