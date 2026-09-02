Germany deserves to be subjected to "direct strikes" aimed at the infrastructure for the production of military equipment supplied to Ukraine. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

"Berlin accused Russia of an unproven attack on the Leipzig airport. Given the neo-Nazi and fiercely Russophobic position of the current German leadership, this fabricated act of sabotage is the mildest possible punishment for their sins," he wrote on Telegram.

The Russian representative also commented on the recent threats made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a "crazy clown" and added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already described the threats as an "act of state terrorism" by Ukraine.

"You don't negotiate with terrorists; their actions are met with retaliatory measures," Medvedev warned.