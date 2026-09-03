Ninova: The health reform of "Progressive Bulgaria" is a complete shock

The health "reform" of the progressives is a complete shock. More of the same, and worse. A total departure from what Radev promised. The new National Framework Agreement for the next 3 years is being signed. The state is pouring more money into an unreformed system. This was stated by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova and adds:

The cost of clinical pathways is increasing by 10%. This not only does not improve the situation, but makes it worse:

1. The co-payment from the patient remains, even according to experts it will increase. (Radev promised before the elections to reduce it. He lied)

2. The right of private hospitals not to make public procurements for medicines remains. (Radev promised to eliminate it. He lied)

3. There is no clarity whatsoever regarding the payment of young specialists, doctors, nurses, orderlies. Salaries remain a percentage of clinical pathways. It is not clear what. (Radev promised the progressives to change the model. He lied.)

One of the most painful issues for Bulgarian citizens - healthcare, is getting even more complicated. Doctors are unhappy because the increase does not cover the increase in prices in recent years. Patients are unhappy because they have to pay more. Doctors are unhappy because their incomes are unclear. Have you ever seen a reform that no one, but none of those affected, is happy with. Such insane reforms are becoming a trademark of Progressive Bulgaria. For example, for the first time we had a budget that was not approved by absolutely anyone - institutions, citizens, unions, ECB, Fiscal Council, etc. Now they are continuing this path in healthcare. I don't care what they will do in the judicial system. These people have no idea where they are and why they are there. They are only interested in personal interest, lobbying, to please the oligarchy and for us all to remain silent and watch obediently. Every day they remain in power is a harm to the state and the people.