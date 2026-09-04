Weather today, forecast for Friday, September 4: Sun, rain and hail

Dynamic and varied weather awaits us throughout the country today, Friday.

According to official data published in the meteorological bulletin of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, September 4 will begin with mostly sunny hours, but around and after noon, powerful cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the country.

In many places in Central, Eastern and Southwestern Bulgaria, intense short-term precipitation is expected, accompanied by thunderstorms, with forecasters also warning of a real danger of hail.

Maximum temperatures and wind by region

Despite the invasion of cool air in individual regions, the weather will remain warm for the beginning of the month. Daily temperatures in the country will remain within the following limits: Maximum temperatures: between 29° and 34° for most of the country.

Sofia:The thermometers in the capital will reach around 29°.

Northern and central region: The wind will be weak to moderate from the north-northwest. Eastern Bulgaria: air masses will be carried from the east-northeast.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains

Late summer lovers by the sea will enjoy mostly sunny weather during the first half of the day. Maximum temperatures on the Black Sea Coast will vary between 25° and 28°, and the sea water temperature will be around 24°-26°. In the afternoon, however, cumulus clouds will increase along the North Coast, and in places it will rain and thunder.

The weather will be dangerous and dynamic in the mountains. The afternoon cumulus clouds will bring strong thunderstorms. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 23°, and at 2000 meters - around 16°. The wind in the highlands will be moderate to strong.

The air pressure during the day will remain without significant change, staying around the average values for the month of September