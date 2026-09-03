That's why Borisov is not nominating his own candidate — Kiril Valchev, elected as BTA's general director with the votes of GERB and DPS, turns out to be Yotova's vice president. A marriage of convenience. A marriage of convenience.

Obviously, it is more important for Yotova and Radev to compensate for their deficits in Europeanism and Atlanticism than to let the presidential couple be attacked from Kostadinov's corner.

Today I saw them together at Khatia Buniatishvili's concert — and at one point it dawned on me: this is the vice. Of course, in the company of top deputies from GERB and PB.

This was posted on his Facebook page by the former Bulgarian ambassador to Russia and political analyst Iliyan Vassilev, after Iliyana Yotova announced that BTA boss Kiril Valchev was her choice for vice-presidential candidate. Here is more from Vassilev's analysis:

Borisov will suggest that the match is rigged, that Radev won in advance with the machines. And the truth is that he never plays with open cards, he always tries to screw others over.

I'm not sure what exactly Kiril Valchev will add, because both Yotova and he are journalists. And not with a particularly successful journalistic practice in recent years - after all, they are bosses. There is also no guarantee that, despite being a journalist, he knows how and what to say.

Here is his first reaction - the invitation was not a recognition for him, but a recognition for BTA?! It's as if the institution is going to become vice president.

And the other argument - because he traveled a lot?! Praise from the other journalist - now president. Well, yes, it's a joke.

Sometimes the political puzzle is put together surprisingly easily. You just have to look at who is with whom.

And then the “coincidences“ start to seem a lot less random.