Delyan Dobrev: I continue to insist that GERB nominate a narrow-party candidate for president

At the end of the fourth day after the conference on Sunday, I continue to insist that GERB nominate a narrow-party candidate.

The structures are mobilized and are seeking revenge for the loss of the last parliamentary elections.

The silence on this issue shows shameful weakness and indecision!

P. S. Especially for Vladislav Goranov, I will say it very clearly: There can be no "fratricidal" war if you are not fighting your brother. The PPDB are not our brothers, Goranov, they are our opponents just as much as Yotova

This was published on his Facebook page by Delyan Dobrev from GERB.