The National Assembly starts earlier with a blitz control of Prime Minister Radev

Today's plenary session of the National Assembly on September 4, 2026 will start earlier than usual - exactly at 8:30 a.m., the official website of the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (bta.bg) informs. The decision to change the time was made on September 2 at the proposal of the Speaker of the Parliament Mihaela Dotsova after holding a presidential council. The work of the MPs is expected to continue until 1:30 p.m.

The change in the schedule is related to the conduct of the mandatory blitz control, which according to the regulations is held on the first Friday of each month during the first two hours of the session. Current oral questions from the MPs will be answered by Prime Minister Rumen Radev. The Bulgarian National Radio (bnr.bg) reports that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev will not be present due to an urgent commitment.

At the proposal of MP Kostadin Angelov from GERB-SDF, the parliament decided that the regular parliamentary control will begin immediately after the blitz control, eliminating the traditional break. According to the official program of the National Assembly (parliament.bg), two ministers will be included in the regular control.

The Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova will provide explanations about an investment intention in the capital region “Vrbnitsa“. The Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev will answer questions related to the measures against illegal car racing in Veliko Tarnovo and the investigation of a murder in Sofia.