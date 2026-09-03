A Russian nuclear bomber commander who allegedly ordered a strike on a Ukrainian children's hospital is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in an alleged assassination attempt, the Daily Mail reports.

Major General Nikolai Varpakhovich, 56, commander of Russia's 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, is reportedly in "critical condition".

Unknown "assassin" wearing a motorcycle helmet approached his private home and opened fire, according to reports.

He was shot twice "with a pistol" in the face and abdomen in the village of Probuzhdenie, Engels region.

The commander accused of atrocities against Ukraine is in charge of Vladimir Putin's strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons at Engels airbase.

He was transported to Moscow on a medical evacuation flight.

Ukraine's security service SBU accused Varpakhovych of ordering the strike on the "Okhmatdit" children's hospital in Kiev on July 8, 2024, in which two people were killed and dozens injured.

He was also accused of the Kh-101 missile strike on an apartment building in Odessa in April 2022, which killed eight people, including three-month-old Kira Khlodan, her mother and grandmother, as well as an attack on the Kiev television tower.

The EU also formally identified Varpakhovich as the commander of the Engels-2-based division responsible for the Kh-101 missile strike on "Okhmatdit" and sanctioned him.

A unit of Varpakhovich operates the long-range bombers that Russia uses to launch cruise missiles at Ukrainian infrastructure. He was notified in absentia of alleged war crimes.

The wounded general was rushed to hospital, where the bullets were removed.

"The officer is now being prepared for transfer to Moscow on a special medical flight," one report said.