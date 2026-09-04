CEC announces locations for voting abroad

A few hours after the Central Election Commission adopted the rules for the campaign, the institution officially launched the large-scale preparation for the voting of Bulgarian citizens abroad. The presidential and vice-presidential elections are scheduled for October 25, 2026, and the organization abroad will be guided by strict criteria in sync with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The published decision of the commission indicates the countries and specific settlements in which polling stations will be able to be opened. The list is consistent with the information from our diplomatic and consular missions regarding the requirements of the host countries and security considerations. Due to organizational impossibility or security risks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave a negative opinion for certain locations, which the CEC fully accepted in its final decision.

How is the exact number of polling stations determined?

The automatic disclosure of polling stations in the countries of the European Union is based on data from the “Information Service“. Locations are checked where at least 100 voters have voted in previous elections over the past five years.

However, the final number of polling stations in each country will only become clear after the deadline for submitting electronic applications by Bulgarians abroad has expired. Based on the collected applications and the motivated reports of our ambassadors abroad, the CEC will approve the final electoral map.

Important deadlines for the vote in October 2026.

The election chronogram is already underway, with the key dates being:

September 2, 2026 – The CEC has started accepting documents for registration of parties and coalitions.

– The CEC has started accepting documents for registration of parties and coalitions. September 17, 2026 – Deadline for registration of political forces for the presidential vote.

– Deadline for registration of political forces for the presidential vote. September 25, 2026 – Official start of the election campaign.

– Official start of the election campaign. October 25, 2026 – Election Day for President and Vice President.

The next step for our compatriots abroad is the opening of the electronic system for submitting voting applications, which will be available on the official CEC portal.