Fico arrives in Sofia for meeting with Radev

The Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico arrives on an official visit to Bulgaria today, September 4, 2026. The invitation for the visit was extended by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, and the main talks will take place in Sofia. The two heads of government will focus on bilateral cooperation and strategic issues within the EU.

Program of the official visit

According to the official information from the government press service, the events will take place according to the following schedule:

10:30am – Official welcoming ceremony on the square of “St. Alexander Nevsky“.

– Official welcoming ceremony on the square of “St. Alexander Nevsky“. One-on-one conversations – Prime Ministers Rumen Radev and Robert Fico will hold a closed meeting in the Council of Ministers building.

– Prime Ministers Rumen Radev and Robert Fico will hold a closed meeting in the Council of Ministers building. Plenary – Meeting between the official state delegations of Bulgaria and Slovakia.

– Meeting between the official state delegations of Bulgaria and Slovakia. Media Releases – Joint press conference on the results of the negotiations.

Topics of conversation and European context

Radev and Fico will discuss expanding the partnership in the areas of energy, security and economy. The meeting takes place in a key international context, marked by discussions in the EU on energy supplies, transit through gas pipelines and the bloc's sanctions policy.