A month after the explosions at "EMKO" DANS joins the investigation

The District Prosecutor's Office in Gabrovo continues the investigation into the fire in the ammunition warehouse of the "EMKO" plant near the village of Belitsa in Tryavna. The investigators do not rule out any of the initial versions of the cause of the incident, in which the fire was followed by an explosion, Nova TV reported.

A number of expert reports have been ordered during the pre-trial proceedings, which should help establish the causes of what happened. Among them are fire, chemical, complex and construction-evaluation expertise, as well as DNA, fingerprint and two video technical expertise.

So far, 11 witnesses have been questioned, and other identified persons are to be questioned.

The investigators will also check in detail the movement of materials stored in the affected warehouse - what and when was imported and exported from it.

The territorial structure of the National Security Agency and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Gabrovo have been assigned additional operational-search actions. The goal is to verify and specify the initially collected information and to find additional evidence about the causes of the fire and the subsequent explosion, as well as about possible persons involved.

The prosecutor's office emphasizes that at this stage, not a single version of the fire has been ruled out. The investigation continues under the leadership of the Regional Prosecutor's Office in Gabrovo.