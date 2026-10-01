Earthquake registered near Topolovgrad

An earthquake with a magnitude 3.0 was registered this morning in the area of Topolovgrad. This was announced by the National Seismological Center at the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography – BAS.

The earthquake was registered at 07:24 on October 1.

The epicenter is located 45 km from Yambol, 65 km from Haskovo and 250 km from Sofia.

The National Seismological Center is calling on people who felt the earthquake to share information through a special questionnaire of the institute.