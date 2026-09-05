Start of the national celebrations for the Unification

Today, Bulgaria officially begins the celebrations on the occasion of 141 years since the Unification of the Principality of Bulgaria with Eastern Rumelia. In parallel with the festive program, the cultural sector in our country marks an important change — The National Museum of History (NMH) is introducing new, updated ticket prices for both its main exhibition in Sofia and its branches in the country.

The celebration begins: How will we celebrate 141 years of Unification?

The official start of the celebrations begins today with a series of regional events, cultural programs and enhanced security measures in key cities.

Celebrations in the city of Saedinenie: Traditionally, the eve of the big holiday focuses attention on the city of Saedinenie, where the presence of representatives of the executive branch and officials is expected for the festive program and fireworks.

Traditionally, the eve of the big holiday focuses attention on the city of Saedinenie, where the presence of representatives of the executive branch and officials is expected for the festive program and fireworks. Media and Cultural Broadcast: The Bulgarian National Television launches a special four-day holiday program (from September 5 to 8), including historical documentaries and thematic TV productions dedicated to our national ideal.

The Bulgarian National Television launches a special four-day holiday program (from September 5 to 8), including historical documentaries and thematic TV productions dedicated to our national ideal. Military rituals: The culmination of the events will be tomorrow, September 6, with ceremonial inspections (dice), wreath-laying and special museum tours in Sofia, Plovdiv, Veliko Tarnovo, Varna and a number of other cities. You can read more details about the festive events in the reports of Bulgarian National Television (bnt.bg) and bTV Novinite (btvnovinite.bg).

The National History Museum with new prices from today

Read by September 5, 2026, the new price tariff for visits to the National History Museum and its external structures comes into effect. The change aims to update revenues to current economic conditions and support our rich cultural heritage.

According to the institution's official announcement, the new ticket prices are as follows:

Индивидуален билет за НИМ (Бояна): 9.00 евро.

Ученици и студенти: 2.00 евро.

Пенсионери и лица над 65 години: 3.00 евро.

Боянска църква: Индивидуалният пропуск вече възлиза на 10.00 евро, а за ученици и студенти — 3.00 евро.

Параход „Радецки“ (Козлодуй): Входът за възрастни е 5.00 евро, а преференциалният за учащи и пенсионери — 2.00 евро.

Музеят запазва практиката за безплатен вход всеки последен понеделник от месеца след 15:00 ч., както и на Международния ден на музеите (18 май). Преференциални цени от 2 евро за възрастни и безплатен вход за ученици ще важат на Деня на София (17 септември) и Деня на народните будители (1 ноември).