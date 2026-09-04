Burgas District Prosecutor: A powerful blow has been struck against drug trafficking

Burgas is once again producing good news in the fight against crime today. With these words, Burgas District Prosecutor Georgi Chinev commented on his official Facebook page about the discovery of a large shipment of drugs in a truck at the entrance to the seaside city.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev announced that Interior Ministry officials had seized hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and marijuana.

Chinev pointed out that the discovery is another achievement after the Burgas Court of Appeals issued a verdict today, sentencing Syrian citizen Omar Adnan to – "life imprisonment". Adnan was found guilty of causing the deaths of police officers Yordan Iliev and Atanas Gradev.

A powerful blow has been dealt to drug trafficking in Burgas. This is how we must work to regain people's trust, Chinev also wrote in his publication.