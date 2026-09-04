17-year-old turned a car into a drug warehouse. The buyer received a key and took a package from it himself

Two actions were carried out by the Sofia Sixth Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs during the day. 10 kilograms of marijuana and other drugs were seized.

A 17-year-old youth has been charged. The city court will consider his remand tomorrow.

The marijuana was distributed in 10 packages, each weighing 1 kilogram. They were found in the trunk of a car.

The police specify that the car was used as a drug warehouse. Each buyer received information about the location of the car and where the key was left so that they could pick up the purchased package of drugs themselves.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man was detained on the territory of the same department while watering drug plants.

In the second arrest, 129 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine and hemp plants were seized.