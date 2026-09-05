Road conditions: Traffic jams to Greece and bans for TIRs

Intense traffic in the direction of Greece and Southern Bulgaria marks the morning of September 5, 2026 As the country enters the Reunification Day holidays, thousands of drivers hit the road, prompting emergency security measures and road relief measures by state institutions. to 07:20 Bulgarian time the situation on the republican road network remains dynamic, but under control.

API measures and reverse traffic for the holidays

Due to the expected huge number of vehicles, The „Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API) has introduced a special traffic organization. On the „Struma“ motorway and in the Simitli region - a section known for its traditional traffic jams - traffic is carried out in reverse. Today, cars heading towards Greece and Bansko have two lanes of traffic, and in the direction of Sofia, travel is carried out in only one lane. This organization will be reversed on Monday (September 7) to accommodate those returning to the capital.

Additionally, from 09:00 to 14:00 today the movement of trucks over 12 tons, leaving Sofia on the “Trakia“, “Hemus“ and “Struma“ highways is restricted. Drivers can track the traffic on the republican network in real time via the official BGtoll TrafficMap platform.

Traffic on the borders as of 07:20

According to the current bulletin of the Main Directorate “Border Police“ to the Ministry of Interior, crossing the Bulgarian-Greek border is busy at the "Kulata" and "Makaza" checkpoints. Traffic at the other border checkpoints (BCPs) with Romania, Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia and Turkey is normal.

Important reminder from the Ministry of Interior: Due to the low level of the Danube River, ferry traffic on the lines „Oryahovo – Becket“ and „Svishtov – Zimnich“. Due to a technical malfunction, the ferry connection is also not working „Silistra – Kichu“.

Summary of the Ministry of Interior and Traffic Police: Road Accidents and Incidents

The statistics of the “Traffic Police“ (Traffic Police) for the past 24 hours show a serious workload. During the day, 21 minor accidents in Sofia and dozens of minor incidents in the countryside were registered across the country. Fortunately, there were no serious accidents or fatalities in the capital. The national summary reports a total of 1 serious incident at the regional level, in which there was 1 injured citizen, but no deaths over the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Interior warns of increased police presence and checks for speed, alcohol and drugs in all main directions.

Fire Department Summary: Emergency Situations in the Country

Employees of the Main Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) also reported an intensive day and night. Fire crews responded to a total of 188 accident reports. A total of 140 fires have been extinguished across the country. Of these, 25 have caused direct material damage (including to residential buildings and vehicles), and 97 have been registered in dry grass and bushes without material losses. For the fire elements for the day are 2 people injured, no citizens killed.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross reports excellent conditions for tourism in the larger Bulgarian massifs - Rila, Pirin, Rhodope and Stara Planina. The weather in the mountains is clear, sunny and relatively warm, with no recorded incidents with tourists in the last 24 hours. Rescuers remind mountaineers to move along marked trails, carry charged phones and consider their hikes according to the length of the day. In emergencies, citizens should seek help at the single European number 112, as the short number of the EMS 1470 is now closed.