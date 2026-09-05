Mavrovski: Stores are full of bad food, BFSA is in collapse

The Bulgarian market is flooded with poor-quality products, and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFHS) is is facing a complete administrative collapse due to political appointments and lack of real state control. This is alarming today, September 5, 2026, the former director of the department Dr. Angel Mavrovski in the show “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS. According to the expert, the state is reacting in panic at the borders, while the real safety of Bulgarian consumers is seriously threatened by illegal imports and epidemics.

“Basket with Care“ – a colossal fraud for citizens

The former head of the food supervision sharply criticizes the current government campaign. “The initiative 'Basket with Care' is a colossal fraud of the state towards Bulgarian citizens. There, the process should be absolutely controlled and we should have really reduced prices, and we do not have such a concept“, Mavrovski was categorical. According to him, instead of quality and affordable goods, the retail network is full of risky products.

Illegal imports from Turkey and truck schemes

Mavrovski revealed worrying schemes related to the control of our external border. According to him, the problem with dairy products entering from Turkey lies in illegal channels. These goods are not cleared and carry a huge risk of transmission of infectious diseases. [1]

„The government is trying to panic show activity at the border and is constantly spewing out messages, but the reality is different. There are cases where the documents of the trucks state that they are transporting parsley, but inside there are actually tomatoes and other foods. Control is lacking due to inadequate political appointments to key positions“, said the former director, defining the management of the BFSA as a series of failures.

The Anthrax Scandal in Lovech: Is the State Intentionally Hiding It?

A special emphasis in his visit was placed on the anthrax outbreaks in Lovech, where there are already three confirmed human cases. According to Mavrovski, the Food Agency made a serious mistake with the disinfection in the village of Stefanovo.

Inadequate preparation: The disinfectant used is neutralized immediately upon contact with soil and organic matter, making it completely useless.