Man dies after jumping from Asparuh Bridge in Varna

A serious incident occurred in Varna in the early afternoon of September 5. A man died after jumping from the Asparuh Bridge.

The tragedy was reported to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Varna at 1:45 p.m., the police press center confirmed.

Patrol teams and rescue forces were immediately sent to the scene. The deceased's body was pulled from the water a short time later.

The area under the bridge remains cordoned off by law enforcement, with forensic experts conducting a detailed examination of the scene to clarify the causes of the fatal outcome.

As of 7:30 p.m., efforts were still underway to establish the man's identity.