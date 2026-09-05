With a large-scale reenactment of the historical events of September 5, 1885 and spectacular solemn lighting-inspection, Saedinenie Municipality celebrated the city's official holiday on the eve of the 141st anniversary of the Unification of the Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia. The culmination of the celebrations gathered hundreds of residents and guests on the city's central square, transporting those present to the memorable hours when the drive for national unification began from the then village of Golyamo Konare.

The festive program began in the church of “St. Athanasius“, where a prayer service was served in memory of the participants in the memorable historical act. A little later, a spectacular reenactment of the events of 141 years ago took place on the square. It recreated key moments from the rebellion of the people of Golodyekonar, led by Prodan Tishkov – Chardafon the Great, and the subsequent detention of the Governor-General Gavril Krastevich. According to information from reports on Nova.bg (source: nova.bg/news/view/2026/09/05/550309) and bTV Novinite (source: btvnovinite.bg), local residents have deep family memories and emotions for the feat of their Chetnik ancestors.

In the official part of the celebration, the mayor of Saedinenie Municipality Georgi Rumenov delivered a solemn speech. “For us, as the heirs of the people of Golodyekonar, the act of Unification is one of the most significant occasions for pride, self-confidence and Bulgarian self-awareness“, the mayor emphasized in his greeting. The Minister of Education and Science also delivered a solemn speech on the occasion of the holiday, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency reported (source: bta.bg/bg/galleries/519561).

The celebrations ended with the traditional military ritual for the city – ceremonial inspection (dawn), in which a representative company from the Karlovy Vary garrison participated. The final festive volley lit up the sky above the city, and the events in Saedinenie traditionally marked the beginning of the national events that will continue tomorrow in the city of Plovdiv.