Rumen Radev congratulates on the Day of Unification

The Prime Minister Rumen Radev congratulated the 141st anniversary of the Unification of the Principality of Bulgaria with Eastern Rumelia with an official address to the nation. Early in the morning of September 6, 2026, the head of state used his personal profile on the social network Facebook to recall the strength of Bulgarian unity.

In his post, Radev emphasizes that in the historic year of 1885, Bulgaria steadfastly rejected the Berlin Dictate and swept away the artificially imposed borders. In his words, the events since then are a vivid example of a generation of statesmen who managed to put aside their serious political differences in the name of freedom, unity and independence of the Fatherland.

The President emphasized the main lesson of the historical act - when truly united, Bulgarians have the power to change the course of history and determine their own destiny. The message ends with the traditional call for the holiday "Happy holiday!".

The celebrations marking the 141st anniversary of the Unification are taking place throughout the country, with the culmination of the official celebrations and military rituals traditionally taking place in the evening in the city of Plovdiv with a ceremonial lighting ceremony.