How the 2026 Unification Celebrations Are Going

Today, September 6, 2026, Bulgaria celebrates 141 years since the Unification of the Principality of Bulgaria with Eastern Rumelia. The celebrations cover the entire country, with the main events and officials concentrated in Plovdiv and the capital. The celebrations are taking place under strict organization, which began in the early hours of the day.

Plovdiv: Culmination of the holiday with Iliyana Yotova

The center of the national celebrations is traditionally the city of Plovdiv, which also celebrates its official holiday today. The current hourly program includes:

10:00 – Solemn prayer service in the cathedral church of the “Holy Mother of God“, served by the Metropolitan of Plovdiv Nikolay.

11:00 am – 11:30 a.m. – Laying wreaths in front of the memorial plaque of Major Raycho Nikolov and the monument to Zahari Stoyanov.

19:00 h. – The popular historical reenactment on the „Roman Stadium“ square, organized by the „Patriotism“ committee. The actors recreate the entry of Chardafon the Great's detachment.

8:30 PM – Ceremonial inspection (dawn) at “Union“ Square.

The main participant in the evening culmination will be Vice President Iliyana Yotova, who will accept the honorary guard of honor and deliver a solemn speech. The Speaker of the National Assembly Mikhaela Dotsova will also be present at the rostrum.

Over 230 police and gendarmerie officers are taking care of security in the city, and citizens will be allowed to enter the square through 3 checkpoints. An explicit ban on drone flights in the area of the celebrations has been introduced.

The ceremonial program in Sofia

In the capital, the official event is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. in front of the mausoleum-ossuary of Prince Alexander I Battenberg on “Vasil Levski“ Blvd.

The main participants and speakers at the ceremony in Sofia are the mayor Vasil Terziev and Mario Mishev from the “Bulgarian History“ Association. The official program includes the National Guard unit, the vocal formation “Bulgarians“ and the famous Bulgarian actress Silvia Lulcheva.

Local celebrations: City of Saedinenie

The historic town of Saedinenie kicked off the celebrations on the eve of the holiday, September 5, with a large-scale reenactment and the presence of two ministers - of innovation and growth Ivan Vassilev and of education Georgi Valchev.