Dimitar Zdravkov, PB: Finally, Bulgarian foreign policy is independent

Bulgaria categorically supports Germany against hybrid attacks, but it must pursue an independent foreign policy that puts the national interest first. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Dimitar Zdravkov, a PB MP and chairman of the Education Committee.

He responded to criticism of the ruling majority for its reaction after Germany accused Russia of hybrid attacks, including an incident with a drone with explosives in Leipzig and sabotage of infrastructure.

“Finally, Bulgarian foreign policy is independent“, said Zdravkov. According to him, critical positions within NATO and the EU do not mean opposition to the alliances, but concern for their decisions.

He emphasized that a strong foreign policy requires an educated people, and called for the restoration of the educational function of schools. As a step in this direction, he pointed to the introduction of a subject related to religion and virtues.

According to Zdravkov, education should maintain its conservative character, but also use new technologies. He warned that social networks shape children's ideas about life through unverified information, and insisted on finding a solution to the problem.

The MP rejected the negative assessments of the government, previously given to the Bulgarian National Radio by Petar Petrov from “Vazrazhdane“ and Ivaylo Mirchev from DB. According to him, the government and parliament have laid the foundations for the expected change.

Zdravkov said that the Council of Ministers has revealed irregularities in public enterprises, and the Ministry of Interior has initiated actions against people perceived as “untouchable“. He announced the end of the government's practice of distributing tens of millions through decrees.

On the topic of public finances, the MP defended the presented budget as a reflection of the actual state of the state. According to him, the administration of the Ministry of Finance has shown the real deficit, and reducing it is a commitment of Donev's team.

Zdravkov defined the 2027 budget as one of the most important priorities of the government.

“It will have three main pillars - financial stability, growing incomes and a boost to the economy“, he pointed out.

The MP also reported on the first steps towards judicial reform. According to him, the goal is for the new Supreme Judicial Council to elect people who obey only the law.

“We are reaching out to those who are ashamed of the actions of the current SJC“, Zdravkov said.