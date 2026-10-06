Residents of "Vinitsa" want independent governance

Residents of the Varna neighborhood "Vinitsa" insist that the area be separated as an independent administrative district. According to them, this will allow for more effective management and faster resolution of problems with traffic, overdevelopment, water and sanitation infrastructure, garbage collection and the shortage of places in childcare facilities.

The neighborhood has grown significantly in recent years, but public infrastructure is not developing at the same pace. In the morning, traveling about 6 kilometers to Varna can take more than 30 minutes.

The road and public investments are lagging behind

„People there wait 30 minutes or more until they reach 6 km to Varna“, said Krasimir Kerchev, chairman of the „Park Vinitsa“ Association.

According to Kerchev, the General Development Plan of Varna provides for the construction of a four-lane road and the expansion of „Osmi Primorski Polk“ Boulevard, but the projects have not been implemented. He claims that while private construction continues, public investments in the neighborhood are being delayed.

Residents indicate the construction of kindergartens, schools and a park as a priority. In „Vinitsa“ There is one kindergarten with 12 places in a nursery group, and the population of the neighborhood, according to them, is between 35,000 and 36,000 people.

“It is almost impossible for a normal child to be enrolled in a nursery“, said Kerchev.

He added that the residents invited a representative of the Varna Municipality to a meeting on the neighborhood's problems, but no one was sent. The reason given was that the issues were within the competence of three municipal directorates.

They want administrative services on site

At the end of September, residents of “Vinitsa“ talked with the mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev. According to Georgi Kozarev from the neighborhood, promises were once again made at the meeting to work on the problems, but the locals insist on a specific administrative structure on site.

„We need administrative services here. We have many problems in the neighborhood, which are very different from the problems in the other part of the „Primorski“ region,“, said Kozarev.

The residents want the garbage collection system to be changed, social assistance to be transferred and a larger share of local taxes to be used for the needs of the neighborhood. They also insist on the presence of a deputy mayor or another responsible representative of the local administration.

The park project in „Vinitsa“ has been delayed for years. The Varna Municipality has expressed its readiness to begin major repairs on seven streets and the largest playground in the neighborhood. The implementation depends on the provision of funds by the state.

Sources: bntnews.bg