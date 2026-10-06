Evtim Miloshev: There is nothing hidden or secret in the agreement for the transfer of the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil

There is nothing hidden or secret regarding the agreement with Greece for the transfer of the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil and the church objects handed over by Bulgaria. This was said in "The Day Begins" on BNT by the Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev.

There are neither hidden agreements nor are there any prerequisites for any expectations. This is an agreement that concerns precisely this exchange, the minister added.

Evtim Miloshev, Minister of Culture: "This is an agreement that, above all, settles a cultural, an ethical, a historical issue. These relics, these mortal remains, for us Bulgarians are priceless. They have historical, emotional and national value. These artifacts, or so-called church utensils. These are objects that are primarily for church service, they are priceless and are emotionally tied to Greek history and the Greeks. That is, this is a fair exchange of historical values. This is not a commercial transaction. It is not a commercial transaction that we can evaluate how big it is, how heavy it is, how much, what nominal value it has, or whatever it was."

All the objects that were handed over are from today's territories in Northern Greece and there are none from Ohrid, Minister Miloshev was categorical.

He added that he was asked by the management of the National Historical Museum to clarify with regard to the museum's catalog, which is quoted on social networks, that at the end it specifically mentions "objects".

Evtim Miloshev, Minister of Culture: "These are objects from Northern Greece that were brought to Bulgaria. Today they are returning to the place where they were created. On these objects, which I personally saw with my own eyes, there are Greek inscriptions that even mention the archimandrite and the metropolitan, who were part of this monastery where they were created. These are objects that have their value where they are intended to serve. They are sacred objects, holy objects, because they participate in sacred services.

- BNT: But there is nothing, not a single object from Ohrid?

- There is none."

By the end of the week, the Ministry of Culture will provide detailed information about the repair of the Shipka monument due to the sensitivity shown by society on the subject.

Evtim Miloshev, Minister of Culture: "I can say that this is a very long-awaited repair. A repair that has gone through many stages, starting back in the fall, the late fall of 2017. In order to achieve the fulfillment of this order, I can say that there is absolute control over the Ministry of Culture. On September 30, I issued an order, which is extraordinary, which obliges the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Culture to make special reports every month to the Ministry of Culture. Written reports, which the law does not oblige us to, but does not prohibit us, in order to address the sensitivity of this topic.

BNT: Is the exhibition or anything inside the monument itself in danger?

Not at all. And the fact that I am saying it and stating it publicly."

According to the minister, after the end of the renovation, everything will be returned to the way people remember it:

Evtim Miloshev, Minister of Culture: "Absolutely without exception. And I believe that soon we will have the monument of freedom in Shipka, which is emblematic of the meaning of our national self-confidence, renovated, and preserved."

So far, no permanent director of the National Fund "Culture" has been appointed because there was a lack of methodology and requirements, Evtim Miloshev further explained:

"At the moment when this methodology was prepared in the Ministry of Culture, I did what the law requires, I dismissed the temporary acting director and appointed a competition, which is currently underway. It is public, the competition itself will be public so that a permanent director of the National Fund "Culture"" can be appointed, he added.