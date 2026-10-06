Checking the origin of potatoes in large retail chains

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency is starting extraordinary inspections of potatoes offered in five of the largest retail chains in our country and in their warehouses. The inspections will begin on the 6th and will continue until October 12, 2026.

The Agency's teams will monitor where the goods come from, whether the labels are accurate and whether the accompanying documents are in order. The inspections will also cover the quality of the potatoes.

Special attention will be paid to the production route in order to prevent any possible substitution or concealment of the real country of origin before the potatoes reach the stands.

The aim of the campaign is to check whether the potatoes offered meet Bulgarian and European standards. In case of detected violations, the BFSA will impose administrative measures on traders.

The control is part of the Agency's actions to guarantee a clear origin and quality of food on the Bulgarian market.