The fire above the village of Anton is active again, and the strong wind is carrying it down the slope towards the pine forest. The call of the mayor of the village Andrey Simov is for volunteers.

"I ask everyone who has the opportunity to respond to "Presekenia kamak", "Sikerisha" area. Fire brigade teams and the „Central Balkan" National Park are working on site, he says.

"Given the complex situation and the strong wind, anyone who manages to climb to the presekenia kamak should not get involved before the firefighters give the order," Simov also calls.