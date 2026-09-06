PP proposes a complete ban on gambling advertising in populated areas and the media

A complete ban on gambling advertising in populated areas and the media, MPs from "We continue the change" propose. This is clear from a bill submitted to parliament.

An exception is provided only for the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator and the gambling outlets themselves, reports the Bulgarian National Radio.

The bill provides for a complete ban on advertising on television, radio, print, internet and social networks. All external facilities are also limited — billboards, public transport stops, building facades, electronic boards, as well as vehicle branding.

Sponsorship of media content, product positioning and sending campaign messages for bonuses and promotions are also prohibited, according to the PP.

The draft law provides for individual exceptions - the broadcasting of the circulations of the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator, limited advertising on the facade of the gambling establishments themselves and placing a logo with a size of up to 10x10 cm on adult sports teams.

All permitted formats will have to contain the warning text "GAMMING CARRIES A RISK OF DEVELOPING ADDICTION", which occupies at least 10% of their area and is written in black letters on a white background and a clearly readable font.