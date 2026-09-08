Krasimir Karakachanov: Kandev does not know the political processes

The far right achieved historic success in the elections in the eastern German province of Saxony-Anhalt. "Alternative for Germany" won nearly 44% of the vote, but failed to secure an absolute majority.

"A resounding slap" for European Union policy

"The bell for Europe has been ringing for a long time. However, the current oligarchic-bureaucratic elite in Brussels and the European capitals is pretending not to hear this signal. Naturally, this is a natural result, despite the attempts of the entire bureaucracy in the EU, of the entire German machine - the Merz government, to scare people, to hinder the campaign of "Alternative for Germany". And the case with the drone in Leipzig is a pre-election propaganda move. What was the effect? Of the 41% that sociologists gave to "Alternative for Germany", they won with 44%," said the leader of VMRO Krasimir Karakachanov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, the citizens of Germany obviously do not like this model.

"The other political formation that broke through in Saxony is a far-left formation. This protest vote, if we add it up, is more than 50%. This is a resounding slap in the face of the policy that the entire European Union is leading, with Germany continuing to be the engine. This slap will also echo in the elections in France, where Marine Le Pen is leading in the polls. Europeans have seen that this oligarchy, which rules them and talks to them about the rule of law, is trampling on their interests," Karakachanov added on Bulgaria ON AIR.

He stressed that 24% of Berlin residents were born outside the EU.

Criticism of Brussels

"Despite the drones and threats to Putin, the result is an increase in favor of the "Alternative for Germany". All this crying by Brussels and our pseudo-democrats about solidarity with Germany, we condemn is ridiculous. Why didn't they show solidarity with Germany when someone blew up Nord Stream and caused the same Germany hundreds of billions of euros in losses, and led to the collapse of the German economy. People see all this hypocrisy. We will also see the results in Austria, France", the guest emphasized.

The leader of VMRO also drew attention to the silence of Ursula von der Leyen after the victory of "Alternative for Germany".

VMRO's support for Iliana Yotova

Asked whether this trend would also affect the upcoming presidential elections in Bulgaria, he replied: "This is our motivation, which I and my colleagues have in VMRO, to come out in support of Iliana Yotova. Over the years, we have been political opponents. In 2016, I came third in the election results, and Radev and Yotova won. But when you put the politicians on the table - those who aspire to become presidents, we need to think about a few things".

Karakachanov believes that the world is heading towards an expansion of conflicts and that is why it is of utmost importance who the new head of state of Bulgaria will be.

"Any politician who defends foreign policy or foreign interests, for whom a foreign capital is more important than the opinion of the Bulgarian people, is a harmful politician. For president, we must have a mature person with serious political experience, a person who shows character, and not people who, for a pat on the shoulder, are ready to make decisions without taking into account the interests of their own people", he is categorical.

"The General Director of BTA Kiril Valchev is an extremely literate person. And if we have to compare him with Kandev, it is extremely frivolous. He does not know the processes politically. "If there is a runoff, it will not be because Yotova will not get the percentages, but because GERB's tactics are cunning, they are interested in a second round," concluded the VMRO leader.