Political scientist: If GERB does not nominate a presidential candidate, it will be a favor to Gyurov and Kandev

Today and tomorrow are the most inappropriate days to predict how the event will develop and to assess the situation. We have learned that Borisov has given his structures two more days to clarify their position. It is clear that it will be controversial, but it is also clear that some decision will be made. At the moment, there is a tacit unification of the elite around the figure of the incumbent president. The chances of the alternative are related to the first steps that Gyurov and Kandev are taking. An assessment is accumulating - it is increasingly confirmed that there is a clear favorite and he is far ahead of the alternative that has been declared so far.

This was said by political scientist Prof. Rumyana Kolarova in the program "This Morning" on bTV, quoted by novini.bg.

I hope they make a move to make the elections more interesting, said former MP Alexander Sidi. "GERB is the second largest political force in the last elections and it is logical for them to have their representation, to have their name on the ballots. I hope Borisov does not go down the path that he has been declaring so far. One of the reasons is that Borisov will show that the party is in very bad shape. The party is not doing well and will go down a little further in its electoral weight, nominating a narrow-party candidate", Sidi also pointed out.

He stressed that he does not understand Borisov's desire to have a joint presidential candidate between GERB and PP-DB. "GERB voters would not support such an option - to support Gyurov and Kandev, or to support a joint candidacy", Sidi explained.

According to him, if GERB nominates a candidate and runs a good campaign - they have a better chance of going to a runoff. "PP-DB's dream in these elections is to say "we are the real opposition". They have been saying it since day one. That is why it is important for GERB to have a candidate in order to stop these speculations", said Alexander Sidi.

Borisov has also hidden behind the formula "the party decides", I think we are very close to the party deciding to have a candidate. It is interesting what options are being discussed, said political scientist Georgi Prodanov. According to him, if GERB does not nominate a candidate, this will be a favor in favor of Gyurov and Kandev.

"On the other hand, it will be a very strange focus on an attempt to form a bipolar model. The division between the two main candidates of the parliamentary parties is a return to the long-forgotten bipolar model, at least for these elections", added Prodanov.

A GERB candidate would add intrigue, because we do not know who they will nominate. To nominate a person at the last minute - this must be a very bright figure. Then this bright figure could also draw votes that are not purely GERB, Prodanov pointed out. In his opinion, it would not be good for him to be a party figure.