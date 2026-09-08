Today it should become clear whether GERB will nominate its own candidate for president

Today is the penultimate day for registration of parties and coalitions to participate in the presidential elections. The CEC will accept documents until 5:00 p.m. on September 9.

It is also expected to become clear today whether GERB will participate with its own candidate for president, recalls "Focus". The party's leader Boyko Borisov said a few days ago that he is not convinced that the formation should nominate its own candidate for head of state.

"I am against GERB having its own candidate for president. I have given the party until September 8 to make a decision - whether to nominate someone or not," Borisov said a few days ago in Arbanassi.

Documents will also be submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) today by the MECH party, which is nominating Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov.

Meanwhile, the initiative committees have until September 14 to register to participate in the vote. It is expected that the establishment of the Initiative Committee, which will nominate the candidacy of the current head of state, Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev, will be announced today. Also, on Thursday, September 10, the committee that will support Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev will be established.

Registered participants have until September 22 to submit the documents of their candidates for president and vice president. The next day, the CEC will determine by lot the consecutive numbers of the presidential candidate pairs on the ballot.