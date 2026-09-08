MES presents the results of Bulgarian students from the international PISA study

The Ministry of Education and Science (MES) will present today the results of Bulgaria from the international PISA 2025 study, reports novini.bg. The main conclusions from the data will be announced, as well as the next steps for improving educational results in our country, informs the MES press center.

The event will take place at 2:00 PM in the rotunda on the fifth floor of the MES building. PISA has been organized since 2000 by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and is among the most important studies for the development of education in the world. It assesses the ability of 15-year-old students to apply their skills in real-world situations in three key areas – science, reading and mathematics.

The 2025 survey will involve students from 91 countries.

Each three- or four-year cycle focuses on one specific area, and for PISA 2025 this is scientific literacy.

The test measures the extent to which young people can explain natural and technological phenomena scientifically, critically interpret data and evidence, and assess the reliability of information when making personal or societal decisions.