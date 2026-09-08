The head of the Sofia Internal Affairs Directorate: Fentanyl is replacing heroin, a kilogram of marijuana now costs up to 7,000 euros

Fentanyl is replacing heroin from the market, but marijuana is constantly increasing its price. In our country, a kilogram of weed already costs between 6 and 7 thousand euros, said the director of the Sofia Police Nikolay Peltekov to BTV.

Drug use in Sofia has been increasing steadily in recent years, said Peltekov. The schemes are preserved, but increasingly often the intermediaries are minors.

“On the one hand, criminally unproven, and on the other hand, the law in Bulgaria is more lenient in terms of the punitive measures applied to them“, says Nikolay Peltekov.

Usually, drug channels start from Spain and reach Turkey through Bulgaria. Along the way, the price is constantly increasing.

“From Spain it starts between 3 and 4 thousand euros, to Bulgaria it reaches between 6 and 7, in Turkey it reaches between 8 and 9 thousand euros“, Peltekov points out.

“If we have to use the jargon on the street, cannabis is preferred, which is produced in a greenhouse or**,** as they call it, “lamp““, the director of the Sofia Police also says.

In addition to marijuana, cocaine has not left the market either. Heroin is being replaced by fentanyl.

“Now we can say that heroin is not on the markets, and this in turn leads to fentanyl“, Peltekov comments.

“There is operational information that some of the raw materials enter the territory of Bulgaria from another country. Let's say, from China“, he says.

20 days after the disappearance of the silencer in the Dragalevtsi district, the Sofia Police are still looking for it, Peltekov said.

“The fact is that elements that are part of a silencing system were found in the car. There is an additional battery that serves to power the silencing itself. The fact is that there are cables protruding from the top of the car, the purpose of which is to reach antennas. The fact is that these antennas are placed on the ceiling of the car to make the signal stronger“, says Nikolay Peltekov.

When asked whether it is necessary to have the silencer itself, he answers: “Yes, it is necessary to have the silencer itself, which contains the information“.

“And it is missing?“, the question is. “At the moment, yes“, says Peltekov.

When asked if there is any information where this part, this silencer, could be, he replies: “For security reasons and not to hinder our investigation, I will withhold this information“.

The director of the Sofia Police also spoke more about the operation in the Dragalevtsi complex, which it became clear also had tunnels.

“We are talking about several buildings, we are talking about interconnected rooms with entrance doors, some of which, in order to reach, we had to use a locksmith“, says Peltekov.

When asked if this restaurant has ever been guarded in the past, he replies: “There has been no official guarding of persons or objects“.

“A pre-trial investigation has also been initiated for "Let's not get into a confrontation with the SRP, I'll save this information," says Peltekov when asked how many people have been questioned so far.

To the question "Has he been questioned?", the director of the Metropolitan Police replies: "I'll answer you the same way."

"Do you know where he is?", says another question. "The police know everything, that's how I'll answer," says Nikolay Peltekov.