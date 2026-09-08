Evelina Slavkova: GERB will not nominate its own candidate for president in order to avoid another loss

GERB announced that the Executive Committee has decided not to nominate candidates for president and vice president, and for the first time the largest opposition party in parliament will not have its own contender for the post. “All signs pointed in this direction, even at the GERB meeting and Borisov's speech suggested that GERB would rather not have a candidate, and today Mrs. Petkova said that they would not support anyone outright”, this is what the sociologist from the "Trend" Agency commented. Evelina Slavkova in the “Interview in NOVA News“.

“The presidential institution has never been a particular focus of the party, and so far interesting candidates have been nominated at the last minute”, Evelina Slavkova noted. According to the specialist, the political logic for them is mainly leading them to decide not to nominate a candidate because they do not want to index another loss within this year after the one that all parties suffered on April 19.

According to the sociologist, a runoff will certainly occur, since the constitutional requirements are very difficult to fulfill in the first round. “First, half of the Bulgarian citizens with the right to vote, which is over 3 million and 300 thousand people, must come out to vote, and the expectations are that the turnout in these elections will not be that high”, she recalled.

“In the event of a second round, the GERB electorate will have to make a decision. I think that GERB voters will support Iliyana Yotova rather than Andrey Gyurov's candidacy”, the sociologist predicted.

Slavkova also commented on Iliyana Yotova's initiative committee, which contains surprising names of people who are associated with GERB. According to the sociologist, this shows that people who have worked in one way or another with Iliyana Yotova, regardless of party affiliation, have good impressions and actually support her on this path.