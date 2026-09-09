The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has issued an official position, in which it categorically rejected the allegations of GERB-SDF about manipulating the state deficit. The department, headed by acting Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev, described the accusations as “public speculation“.

The reason for the reaction was a statement by GERB MP Temenuzhka Petkova, who accused the government of putting pressure on the “Road Infrastructure” Agency (API) for artificially shifting expenses from 2026 to 2025. The purpose of such accounting redirection, according to the opposition, is to make the deficit for the current year appear lower in order to account for false reforms and discredit the previous regular management.

The Ministry of Finance recalled that the Court of Accounts is a completely independent body and the executive branch does not have any mechanisms with which to influence its work or exercise control over audits. The Finance Department also called the allegations that there is a refusal to issue certificates with an old date unfounded. They added that currently their efforts are entirely concentrated on preparing the state budget for next year with a focus on the long-term financial stability of the country.