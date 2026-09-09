The Council of Ministers discusses additional expenses for the CEC and municipalities

The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria is to discuss and vote on key financial changes during its regular meeting, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. today, September 9, 2026. A main item on the agenda is the consideration of a Draft Decree approving additional expenses under the budget of the Central Election Commission (CEC) for 2026, as well as the allocation of additional transfers to support local budgets.

The new funds are aimed at ensuring organizational and technical activities and unforeseen state commitments. According to preliminary information disseminated by the information portal National Register of Contracts (available at: www.nrd.bg), the government will specify the expenditures entirely within the new financial framework in euros, which was finally adopted by the National Assembly in the summer.

In addition to the CEC budget, the ministers will also approve targeted additional transfers to the budgets of municipalities for 2026 to address current infrastructure and administrative needs on the ground. In addition to the financial package for elections and municipalities, the cabinet also aims to consider a draft for extraordinary expenses under the budget of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, related to the financing of physical activity and sports programs.

The news of the upcoming meeting and the financial adjustments set forth in it was also confirmed by the Top Novini platform in their morning bulletin (available at: www.topnovini.com). The update of state spending shows flexibility in managing the country's first state budget calculated entirely in European currency.